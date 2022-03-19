PSNI launch fresh appeal on 20th anniversary of murder of ‘Baby Carrie’

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of baby Carrie's death.

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder of a baby girl ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.

The unidentified newborn, who was named Carrie by a senior PSNI officer, was found wrapped in a bin liner in Carryduff on March 26, 2002.

Her body, lying near a network of paths through a leafy area known as the Duck Walk, behind Lough Moss leisure centre, was discovered by four young children who had been playing there.

She is thought to have been left there up to three days before the grim discovery, but police believe she was killed almost immediately after she was born.

Her tiny, lifeless form was covered in 11 stab wounds, and her head was crushed.

Bizarrely, subsequent forensics reveals she had initially been buried elsewhere before her body was relocated in a place where children play every day.

Despite an exhaustive search including DNA testing of women, the baby's mother has never been traced, nor has the infant’s killer ever been found.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of Baby Carrie in Carryduff almost two decades ago, said they will continue to appeal for information about the little girl’s murder.

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jenna Fitzpatrick, said she wouldn’t let the extensive passage of time be a barrier to bringing those behind the brutal killing to justice.

“Despite the length of time that has passed, we remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for her tragic death and would appeal to anyone with any information which may assist our inquiries to contact us,” she said.

“Where credible investigative lines of enquiry are identified, capable of progressing the investigation into her death, we will follow them.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which may assist us with the investigation into Carrie’s murder to contact Police on 101.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Anyone with any information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Roy McComb, the lead detective on the case at the time, said it is his biggest regret that, despite an exhaustive investigation, this case still remains unsolved.

The former detective chief superintendent, now an international consultant in organised crime and justice, named her after the Co Down village she was found in.

“Baby Carrie was unlike every other homicide investigation I led,” he told this newspaper.

“With the others, there was always a victim who was identified, who had a family and there was public recognition - people who said they knew him/her, that they’d miss him/her, that it was terrible what had happened... but with Baby Carrie there was nothing. There was just a void.

“That’s why I was so keen from early on to give her an identity; to ensure she didn’t get lost, anonymised or forgotten about.”

Roy mcComb

Before being disposed of at the Duck Walk, experts believe that Baby Carrie had been buried in a garden or flowerbed.

Her body was later removed and placed in a bin bag until it was subsequently found by four kids - brothers Raymond and Ryan Waddell, aged 13 and 10, and Danielle Clifton and Rachel Mills, both aged 10.

A inter-denominational service for baby Carrie was held at a funeral parlour on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road on August 29.

Church of Ireland clergyman Rev John Auchmuty said the little girl had suffered a terrible end to her all-too-short life, saying at the time : “Through no fault of baby Carrie’s, she was denied the right to life.”

The children who found her body were also there to say their personal farewells and they walked behind the tiny white coffin carried from the service by Detective Sergeant Lindsay McNair, who was part of the police investigation team.

The little girl was buried at Knockbreda Cemetery. The inscription on the headstone reads: “Baby Carrie – known only to God.”

But now, 20 years on, Mr McComb – who believes this case can be solved - has a special message for the child’s mother.

“All I would say to mum is that, if you’re still there, this was still your daughter,” he said.

“There’s still time for you to claim back your daughter who may have been taken from you beyond your control... just to be able to do the honest, decent thing.”

He added: “We never made a judgement on her circumstances, or on her guilt or innocence, we always said it was likely to be another pair of hands and I hold that to this day.”