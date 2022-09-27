PSNI launches first action plan to tackle violence against women and girls

During lockdown, a dozen women in Northern Ireland were murdered in domestic incidents.

The PSNI has launched its first action plan to tackle violence against women and girls in what the Chief Constable has hailed as “a watershed moment” for policing in Northern Ireland.

Women and girls in Northern Ireland are disproportionately affected by violence, abuse and intimidation.

During lockdown, a dozen women here were murdered in domestic incidents.

Between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men.

From April 2021 to March 2022, in Northern Ireland, they made up 78% of all victims of sexual crimes, 68% of domestic abuse, 64% of harassment and, as of April 2022, 95% of stalking crimes.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the service is “sending a strong message that it will not be tolerated” and that if you are targeting women and girls “you will be relentlessly pursued”.

He added: “It is important to recognise that this targeted behaviour crosses social and economic boundaries.

“To effectively tackle complex societal issues like this, we need everyone to actively champion the change that is needed.

“The actions we will be taking over the next two years are clear, and there will be more priorities and actions taken thereafter but policing can’t end violence against women and girls on its own.

“For this to really work, to really make a change for all women and girls, we need to work in partnership with all parts of society.

“This is a watershed moment. Never before has there been such a shared focus and ambition to radically reduce violence against women and girls and we must keep the momentum going.”

Today’s document sets out, for the first time in Northern Ireland, a clear framework for how police will play their part to tackle the problem.

The PSNI said its plan is aligned with the UK National Strategy under three key pillars:

Building trust and confidence in policing to tackling violence against women and girls

Relentlessly pursuing perpetrators of violence and supporting victims

Creating safer spaces for women and girls

The PSNI said its action plan is focused on prevention, early intervention, partnership working and enhanced support for victims and has been influenced at a local level in collaboration with numerous key partners for example, experts within the wider criminal justice system and victim support and advocacy groups.

Mr Byrne said: “We cannot ignore the lived experiences of so many female victims. Harassment, intimidation, violence and abuse is a violation of human dignity.

“We will be working to better recognise, understand, address and reduce the fear experienced by women and girls.

“We can and we will be pursuing those who seek to harm them, using every power available to us.

“Through our action plan we will also be focused on bettering our own culture and continuing to educate our officers and staff to understand the impact of unacceptable attitudes and behaviours, taking effective and appropriate action against those who may take advantage of their trusted position in society.”

National Police Coordinator for Violence against Women and Girls, Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, said: “Violence against women and girls is a shameful stain on society. Too often women and girls do not feel safe at work, home, on the streets or online and perpetrators are the cause.

“I welcome the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s action plan which demonstrates their commitment to relentlessly pursue perpetrators, ensure women and girls are given safe routes to report and get support, and root out toxic misogyny in our own ranks and in society.

“Police are increasing the use of unique powers to bring perpetrators to justice, monitor offenders and disrupt their vile activities. Each action plan written is another crucial step towards achieving our mission to turn the tables so violent men feel under threat and not women and girls.

“I am confident that the PSNI’s approach to developing this plan including working in partnership, focusing on prevention and engaging with the right people will give the service every opportunity to achieve its objectives, and most importantly, protect women and girls.”

Women’s Aid Federation of Northern Ireland’s CEO Sarah Mason said the launch of the action plan marks a “historic day for all women and girls in Northern Ireland, finally bringing Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK”.

She added: “The police taking this first step is welcomed by Women’s Aid but we are clear that we need a whole Northern Ireland approach to tackle VAWG in all its forms and look forward to local Government taking the next step.

“Women’s Aid would like to acknowledge the partnership approach from the Police Service in developing this action plan.”

An Independent Advisory Group will be set up to oversee the outcomes of the action plan and public scrutiny into this work is expected.

The Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) action plan sets out how policing will tackle this area over the next two years.

It incorporates recommendations from the UK Government, National Police Chiefs’ Council and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service. It will also be driven locally by the district policing leads and neighbourhood policing teams.