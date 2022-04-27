PSNI launches investigation after Portrush flats set alight deliberately

Residents staying in a two-story block of flats in Portrush had to be evacuated after a fire was purposely lit on the building’s ground floor on Tuesday morning.

Outlining events in the Glenshesk Park area, Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "We received a report around 5.40am from our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service of a fire at a two-storey unit of flats.

“We attended and there were signs that the fire was started deliberately in the ground-floor flat. Thankfully, this flat was not occupied at the time and residents of the upstairs flats were able to evacuate.

"One neighbour was treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation with the majority of the damage contained to the downstairs flat.

"Enquiries are ongoing, however, we are treating this as an arson attack at this time, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any CCTV footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 148 26/04/22."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.