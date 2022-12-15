PSNI launches investigation into sudden death of woman in Co Down

The PSNI is appealing for information following the sudden death of a woman in Newtownards.

A report was received that a woman in her 60s had been found unconscious in a property in the Kennel Lane area of the town at approximately 6.30am on Friday December 9.

The woman was taken to hospital, however, she sadly died a short time later.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “We are carrying out an investigation in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death and are appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 284 of 09/12/22.

“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”