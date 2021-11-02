PSNI launches recruitment drive for 400 new student officers

The PSNI is recruiting 400 additional student officers as part of a new campaign on what is the 20-year anniversary of the service.

The “Make it a Career” campaign will focus on “the next generation” of police officers in the PSNI, with people from all walks of life encouraged to apply.

The force is marking two decades on from police reforms in 2001, when the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) was renamed the PSNI, with a focus on attracting more officers from both sides of the community.

Launching the recruitment drive on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “This week sees the Police Service of Northern Ireland mark 20 years as an organisation.

“During this time, we have witnessed immense change not only within our service but also as a society.

“The theme of this campaign is ‘Make it a Career’ and that’s exactly what we want people who are considering a career in policing to do.

“As we approach the 20th Anniversary of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, we want to focus on the future and the next generation of people who want to dedicate their careers to serving their local community.

“Policing is constantly changing and evolving and so are the requirements and demands of our police officers and police staff.

“Over the last few years, we have seen innovation in technology being introduced across our Service, which means that the very nature of how we keep people safe is constantly shifting.”

Those who take up the opportunity of the 21-week training programme receive an Advanced Diploma in Policing (Level 5), which is an undergraduate qualification accredited by Ulster University.

A campaign across the media and online is to run for the next three weeks, encouraging potential applicants, with the closing date for applications being Friday November 19.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is looking for talented, dedicated people from all backgrounds and walks of life who can offer a wide range of skills. We are committed to being representative of the communities we serve,” added Mark Hamilton.

To apply, log on to joinpsni.co.uk where you will find everything you need to know about the application process.