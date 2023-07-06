PSNI left with £6.2m VIP security bill amid warnings force could be ‘unrecognisable’ due to cuts

Policing in Northern Ireland is working in “reverse gear” with concerns there are not enough officers to deal with a major incident, it has been warned.

The dire pressures facing the PSNI were outlined at a meeting of the Policing Board today.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said that online child abuse offences have increased by 600% in the last 10 years.

The PSNI’s resourcing plan for the 2023/24 period was delivered to the board.

Additional pressures this year included the visit by US President Joe Biden, a visit by King Charles and Queen University’s Good Friday Agreement conference in April that Mr Hamilton said cost £6.2m “that we didn’t have and still don’t have”.

Security expenditure since the start of the year is already £2m over budget.

The budget shortfall has left the PSNI struggling to keep officer numbers at a safe level.

“We are in complete reverse gear, not forward gear, and for me that is the big headline today on where policing is going,” Mr Hamilton said.

He said policing is “going backwards not forwards”, adding that was nothing to do with the “amount of effort of commitment” but huge pressure resulting from 210,000 calls to 999 and half a million 101 calls a year.

“It is the citizens of Northern Ireland who will start to feel the impact,” Mr Hamilton added.

“If we were in another part of the United Kingdom we would just pull other forces in to help, we have no help, none.

“Mutual aid is at a premium anyway but we can’t get it overnight so if we have big problems we have to just turn to our own resources to do it. We have less people to do that.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne also warned the force is at risk of being left “unrecognisable” due to budgetary pressures.

He said a funding gap of £141m could result in a total recruitment freeze, cuts to overtime, closing police stations and enquiry offices and grounding some of the police fleet.

By April 2025, police officer numbers could dip below 6,000 and police staff to 2,193.

Mr Byrne warned that cuts will “significantly reduce” the PSNI’s ability to deal with any long-term or widespread public disorder risks.

“I think you could draw a conclusion that given all the data, the risks, and the trends, that policing is clearly at a watershed in Northern Ireland,” Mr Byrne said.

“Our sort of red flag on this is that without intervention, the police service that we have and we enjoy, risks becoming unrecognisable in the next few years, unless corrective action is taken.

“It puts into jeopardy, suddenly, a lot of the aspirations and ambition of the Patten reforms.”

Policing Board Vice Chair, Edgar Jardine said: “We have noted the planned reductions in police officers and police staff and other cuts being made to reduce what was an initial deficit of £107m to the residual gap of £38m.

“The finality of the financial position is now with us in the plan presented and a gap of £38m that cannot be bridged.

“It is crystal clear that the pressures facing the service are untenable.

“As a board we also know that the demands of the job, the level of police officer assaults, and the trauma witnessed in everyday duties are also testing the resilience of the organisation. We have already made representations to the Department of Justice, the Northern Ireland Office and the Secretary of State to reflect our concerns about the budget position.

“As a board we will also be writing directly to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to request that additional monies are made available from Treasury so that a sufficient level of funding for policing Northern Ireland in 2023-24 is provided.”

At the meeting, Mr Byrne praised the appearance of DCI John Caldwell at the Sunday Life Sprit of Northern Ireland awards.

DCI John Caldwell: 'We will get through it together'

Mr Caldwell, who was shot and critically injured in February, was given a special recognition award.

“We were really pleased to see John Caldwell uniquely recognised at the Spirit of Northern Ireland awards last week, I think it is a testament to his own courage, determination and stoicism”.

Mr Byrne said that the investigation into the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell “continues at pace” with 31 arrests to date and 10 people charged.