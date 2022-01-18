PSNI locate missing Belfast 13-year-old Ali Shahzad ‘safe and well’

A 13-year-old boy who was missing from his home in west Belfast has been located safe and well by police.

Ali Shahzad had been last seen in the Balmoral Avenue area of the city.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson thanked the public for their help in locating the boy.

"Thank you for all of your likes, shares and comments. We can confirm that Ali has been found safe and well. In particular, thank you to those who contacted police with sightings, they proved instrumental in our search.”