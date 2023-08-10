PSNI lost documents containing details of Apprentice Boys members

The Apprentice Boys 324th Annual Commemoration makes its way through Ferryquay Gate Derry in 2017

The PSNI lost documents containing details of members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry last year, it has emerged.

It is another embarrassment for the force after two major data breaches relating to PSNI officers and staff in the last month or so.

TUV councillor Jonathan McAuley said last year’s incident involved a PSNI officer dropping documents which included the names, addresses and phone numbers of members of several branches of the Apprentice Boys.

Some papers were found “blowing about in a garden”, it is claimed.

“The news of another two data breaches within the last few days by the PSNI is highly disturbing. This brings the total to at least four serious examples in the last 12 months,” Mr McAuley said.

“This time last year it was highly alarming when a local, senior member of the Apprentice Boys of Derry got a phone call to say that papers containing his details were blowing about in a garden in Bushmills.

“Following collection of these and a meeting of the local Amalgamated committee it transpired that these were documents the police had obtained from the Parades Commission.

“They included the names, addresses and phone numbers of a member of every branch club in Garvagh, Coleraine, Bushmills, Rasharkin and the outlying areas.

“Unfortunately two highly sensitive documents relating to villages within my electoral area have still to this day not been found.

“Following meetings with the police and an internal investigation held by them, a member of the force eventually admitted to having dropped the documents in Bushmills by accident.”

The incident happened just before US President Joe Biden’s visit to Belfast in April. Around this time it emerged that a member of the public found a sensitive police document relating to the visit lying on a street in Belfast.

Detailed in the documents was information on road closures and other security arrangements for the visit.

At the time of the Biden incident, the PSNI said: “We are aware of a security breach. An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

Mr McAuley added: “Fast forward a few months and it is now confirmed by the PSNI that they have had a further two serious data breaches, one pertaining to the details of around 10,700 employees and the other pertaining to the details of another 200 officers and staff.

“Thoughts have to be with those whose details have been leaked. It’s no doubt been a massive mistake, but where does it end? Thankfully information was held more efficiently during the Troubles.

“It must be remembered 302 officers lost their lives at the hands of terrorists, had these incidents occurred 30 years ago they could have had catastrophic outcomes.”

The PSNI said an investigation into data breaches was ongoing and will be discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Policing Board and they have nothing further to add at present.