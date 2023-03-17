PSNI make public appeal following 12 ATM attacks in rural areas this year

There was an attempted ATM theft in Toomebridge earlier this month — © Pacemaker Press

This year alone, there have been 12 attacks on ATMs right across Northern Ireland – six of which have been successful in stealing money.

Detectives from the PSNI are asking members of the public to be vigilant following the number of cash machine thefts.

Detective Superintendent Neill said: “We are 100% committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities. And my ask is simple and two-fold. I’m asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I’m appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.

“The 12 ATMs in question, and the recent attacks, have some elements in common. Almost all are within a rural or semi-rural location. Furthermore, most of the attacks have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

“While some of the attempts have been unsuccessful, all have resulted in some degree of criminal damage to the machine or surrounding property.”

Just last week, two men were arrested after police were alerted to an ATM theft in Co Antrim, and there was a separate attempted ATM robbery in Co Fermanagh.

ATM theft bids have now been reported across four counties since February 24.

Earlier this month, it was also reported a “substantial” amount of money was taken from a cash machine in the forecourt of a filing station near Portadown.

Meanwhile, a separate incident a week earlier at Cabragh, near Dungannon, resulted in an estimated £94,000 being taken.

Earlier in the year, in Dungiven, Co Londonderry, masked men broke in via the side door of the structure before making off with an ATM from a filling station on the Feeny Road.

And in Articlave, also in Co Londonderry, thieves damaged an ATM and stole cash from it at a filling station on the Mussenden Road.

Detective Superintendent Neill continued: “These targeted attacks don’t just have a severe financial impact, they rob the whole community of a service upon which they’re totally reliant.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working across Northern Ireland specifically focusing on this crime, but we rely upon your help. Your support could make all the difference.

"If you see or hear anything that doesn’t seem quite right, for example, if you see vehicles or people loitering in areas close to ATMs, when shops are closed, call us on 101. Likewise, if you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours, please pick up the phone. If you think a crime is in progress please dial 999 immediately.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org