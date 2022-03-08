PSNI make renewed appeal over Newry industrial estate shooting

Police recovered an Audi close to the border on Tuesday and are appealing for information. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A renewed appeal has been issued by police after a man was shot by three masked gunmen at an industrial estate in Newry last month.

The incident happened at the Carnbane industrial estate on February 8, with 29-year-old Colin ‘Collie’ McDonald shot three times in the leg having been lured there for a meeting.

The PSNI said they were focused on establishing the movements of a Silver Audi S4 both before and after the shooting, with the car later found burning in a field around one mile from the border.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCarragher said: “On the day of the incident, police received a report at approximately 11.55am that a man had been shot a number of times by three masked gunmen as he returned to his vehicle after visiting a business premises in the estate.

“He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

Read more Car dealer organised botched hit on gun accused Colin McDonald in Newry

“We believe that the gunmen entered the carpark outside the premises approximately an hour before the shooting took place.

“They were travelling in a Silver Audi S4 with the registration DA55WVE, which was abandoned a short time after the shooting on Old Dublin Road and set on fire.

“The men were then seen to get into a dark coloured saloon vehicle which made off in the direction of the border.

“We wish to establish the movements of the Silver Audi S4 in the time before and after the shooting and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any dark coloured saloon vehicle loitering or driving away from the area of the Old Dublin Road at around midday.

“Detectives are currently back at the scene carrying out a renewed appeal for witnesses in the area and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information or dash-cam footage in relation to it that could help with our enquiries, to call 101 quoting the reference number 679 08/02/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”