PSNI misconduct hearings could be held in public following major behaviour review

The review follows a series of high-profile cases that raised serious PSNI misconduct issues

PSNI misconduct hearings could be heard in the public in future, according to a set of recommendations by the Policing Board.

Following a major review of police standards, the Policing Board has set out six recommendations for improving behaviour in the force, which also include more comprehensive dismissals of probationary officers found to be unfit for the job.

The review was launched following a series of high-profile cases covered in the media that identified serious PSNI misconduct issues.

These cases include that of Sinead McGrotty, a civilian member of PSNI staff who said she was subjected to inappropriate comments and touching from a male detective constable for several years.

Read more Police Federation dismisses idea PSNI misconduct hearings could be held in public due to ‘unacceptable’ security risk

The detective constable in question, Ronan Sharkie, accepted one allegation of inappropriate touching and was fined, while Ms McGrotty's other allegations were not considered by the disciplinary panel.

Other cases covered in the media include revelations of officers exchanging racist, sexist and pornographic messages on Whatsapp, including messages featuring images of sex toys that were photoshopped on to the faces of female colleagues.

Another case involved PSNI officers sharing images of a person who took their own life.

Read more Family of suicide victim tell of horror at claims PSNI officers ‘defiled’ body

Following a series of meetings between the Policing Board, the chief constable and senior officers, the board has drawn up six recommendations for improving standards of behaviour within the PSNI.

The board noted that the last major review of the PSNI's code of ethics was in 2008, and has recommended that it be continually reviewed to identify potential improvements and modernisation to the current code.

Perhaps the most significant recommendation is around regulatory reform. The Policing Board said the holding of misconduct hearings in public should be explored.

Such hearings are held in public elsewhere in the UK, but historically not in Northern Ireland due to security concerns.

“[Holding misconduct hearings in public] can be beneficial in sending out a clear message to other officers and also to the public on what behaviour is expected of officers and also the sanctions imposed,” the board said.

Other regulatory changes include more use of ‘Regulation 13’, which allows for the chief constable to dismiss, at any time, a probationary officer if he/she is deemed to be unfit, physically or mentally, to perform their duties.

The board also recommend ensuring criminal proceedings do not delay misconduct hearings and reviewing having a legally qualified chair to oversee misconduct hearings, rather than an assistant chief constable, as is the case now.

The board also raised concerns regarding how PSNI whistleblowers are dealt with, and the vetting of new officers.

“The PSNI should review and update its policies in relation to whistleblowing, vetting, sexual misconduct and abuse of position for sexual purposes in order to identify any improvements, ensure sufficient rigour and be mindful of the current and updated policies that exist in England and Wales,” the board recommended.

“PSNI should provide specific metrics on the number of disclosures which were investigated under the whistleblower policy and the outworkings and learning from these within their PSD Annual Report and on a regular basis to Performance Committee.”

Another recommendation is that the board should write to Stormont's Department of Justice to “invite them to consider what more can be done to address delays in the criminal justice system”.

The board also found that the PSNI Professional Standards Department (PSD) — which is designed to protect public confidence and the reputation of the police service, while also protecting the public and officers and staff from an officer's behaviour — needs improvement.

“Officers and staff within PSD must be highly trained and enabled to carry out their role. At the moment this may not be the case in PSNI, due to the current regulations and the need for further investment," the board said.

“The benefits of such investment would help cases to move quickly through the system, reduce the number of appeals, create a positive culture within the service and increase public confidence in policing.”

The board said PSNI should report to it on the outcome of the review so issues around processes and governance can be assessed.

Another recommendation is ensuring the appropriate policies are in place to set out the expected standards of civilian police staff.

Commenting on the publication of the review and recommendations, Policing Board chair Doug Garrett said: “The board agreed that additional scrutiny needed to be brought to issues relating to professional standards within the PSNI following a series of concerns, and has been working over the last number of months to examine in detail current processes, policies and procedures.

“The board is mindful of the negative impact this issue has had on both public confidence in policing and the reputation of the PSNI.

“In the course of this review, the board has recognised the significant efforts being made by the PSNI senior leadership team to make sure all police staff are aware of the standards and behaviours expected within the service.”