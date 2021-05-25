PSNI must take action to rebuild public confidence, incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots says

The PSNI must take action to rebuild public confidence and demonstrate clearly that everyone is equal under the law and equally subject to the law, Edwin Poots has said.

The DUP leader designate was speaking following a “forthright” meeting with the Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Monday, accompanied by party colleagues.

Mr Byrne was left in no uncertain terms that confidence in policing has been hugely damaged as a result of the Bobby Storey funeral in June last year, the Lagan Valley MLA said.

A report conducted by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) published last week found no bias in how the police handled the funeral of the former IRA man.

Mr Poots said: “There has been a perception of two-tier policing for some time but that has now spread right across the wider unionist and loyalist community. It has also been reinforced by the drip-feed of revelations in relation to that funeral and the actions of the PSNI senior leadership.”

Mr Poots also raised concerns after a group of masked men fired a number of shots in a residential area of Londonderry on Friday night.

The INLA were believed to be behind the show of strength in the city, commemorating the hunger striker Patsy O’Hara.

Police said the incident involved at least 12 masked men in the Ardfoyle area, just off Bishop Street.

“Events in Londonderry over the last few days demonstrate the threat still posed by those who want to drag Northern Ireland back,” Mr Poots said.

“Such scenes are completely unacceptable and there must be a policing response.”

He added: “Police officers are an integral part of our community, and we value their bravery and sacrifice. Their dedication and bravery is undermined by policing which appears to be driven by political considerations rather than application of the law.

"There is a need for real and meaningful engagement by the PSNI with the wider unionist and loyalist community. The DUP is a party of law and order. The PSNI must take action to rebuild public confidence and demonstrate clearly that everyone is equal under the law and equally subject to the law.”