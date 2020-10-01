PSNI ‘not idle’ over mandatory face mask rule

Northern Ireland’s police service were criticised after it emerged earlier this week that no fines had been issued over the face mask rule.

The PSNI “has not been idle” over mandatory face mask rules introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus, a senior officer has said.

The use of face coverings in indoor settings, such as shops or shopping centres, has been mandatory since August 10. They must also be worn on public transport.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the Northern Ireland Policing Board that there has been a 90% compliance with the rule in retail and on public transport, and that officers have been focusing on policing house parties, in line with health advice that such events are how the virus is mainly spreading.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd (David Young/PA)

But Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, who leads the police effort on coronavirus, said officers have not been idle over the face mask rule, visiting 3,656 retail properties to support businesses.

“A lot of the public discourse at the minute around face coverings is almost hinting that police aren’t doing anything in this space, and nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.

“The Executive regulations designated retail businesses to have powers to seek any such steps to ensure compliance with the wearing of face coverings up to but not including fixed-penalty notices.

“There is a role for businesses, and I am not saying it’s all their job, but there is a role.

“We have had eight complaints from the public in relation to the wearing of face coverings in shops – there is a much lower level of public complaint and a much higher level of compliance.”

He said across the UK as a whole, fewer then 10 fines have been issued over the non-wearing of face coverings in a retail shop.

PSNI officers patrol the student area of Belfast known as the Holyland in October (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Byrne said the policing of coronavirus restrictions was a “matter of almost daily concern and scrutiny”.

“We’re here to follow the health regulations and direction set in that context rather than turn it into a police enforcement issue,” he said.

Mr Todd also gave further detail on police activity.

“Since pubs reopened and restrictions imposed we have had on the higher side of 650 calls for service … that is on top of about another 1,000 inspection visits that we have performed. That has resulted in a lot of advice but equally has resulted in 60 prohibition notices issued to various premises including closures,” he said.

“House parties were prioritised by the police service because that was the request of health (service leaders), because that’s what the information said was the source of the public health risk.

“Over 450 fines to-date have been issued on that, another 30-odd last night, so the problem hasn’t gone away. This is an ongoing daily priority for us in terms of tackling that community transmission borne out of house parties with large numbers.

“And a further 104 prohibition notices on householders who have been hosting those parties. So that is a substantial amount of work.”

Mr Todd said work also goes on in terms of quarantine and self-isolation for those ordered to do so, with around 20 fines issued, starting at £1,000.

Earlier, Stormont health minister Robin Swann told his party’s scrutiny committee that police have a responsibility over face masks, but added: “It’s one they have been reluctant to use to date”.

Mr Byrne said engagement between police and the Stormont Executive over coronavirus regulations has “ebbed and flowed like the tide”.

“Early on we struggled for meaningful engagement, and Alan (Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd) and I had to make the case about being at the table and being able to offer a view,” he said.

“We have also got an eye on the long-term consequences for trust and confidence with policing and how hard we tried to get the style right. Eventually there’ll be commentary about whether we’ve been spot-on and, I suppose in other cases, where we could have done things differently.

“The consistency piece is something we tried hard to get right from the early days… clearly every circumstance is slightly different so you can’t always apply one-size-fits-all policy.”