PSNI not independent enough to investigate cases, judges told 

‘Bias’ risk over probes into woman’s killing and ‘Hooded Men’, Supreme Court hears

The PSNI lacks the independence to carry out investigations into two events during the Troubles half-a-century ago because of a risk of bias, a lawyer has argued at a Supreme Court hearing.

Seven Supreme Court judges are hearing arguments relating to proposed investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of 12 people, who have become known as the "Hooded Men", at a remote hearing due to end on Wednesday.

The men were detained in 1971.

The UK’s highest court has been asked to consider issues relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the detention of the 12 following rulings by judges in Northern Ireland.

Barrister Tony McGleenan QC, representing the PSNI, told judges on Tuesday that the force did not lack the independence to investigate. But a barrister representing Mrs Smyth's sister, Margaret McQuillan, and Francis McGuigan, one of the "Hooded Men", disagreed.

Hugh Southey QC told judges one case concerned the fatal shooting of an "unarmed young mother" in circumstances "implicating British Army personnel".

He said the other concerned "state-sanctioned torture and/or inhuman and degrading treatment".

Mr Southey said the PSNI "lacks the requisite independence", under articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, to investigate the killing of Ms Smyth and the torture of the 12 men.

"That is because an independent, fair-minded observer would find that there was a real risk of bias in any investigation undertaken by the PSNI," he said in a written argument.

"Such an assessment would necessarily be informed inter alia by the judicial and other independent findings of serious failings in the PSNI’s investigatory processes in legacy cases involving allegations of state involvement or collusion."

Mr Southey said two issues arise in both cases: the "applicability of investigatory obligation" imposed by articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, and the independence of the PSNI.

He said Ms Smyth's sister and Mr McGuigan are entitled to "effective, independent investigation".

Amnesty International, which has supported a campaign by the "Hooded Men", also wants independent investigations.

Lawyers representing the PSNI asked the Supreme Court to consider the case.

Judges are also hearing arguments from lawyers representing Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said in a written explanatory note that judges were considering whether the Legacy Investigations Branch of the PSNI was "sufficiently independent" to investigate Ms Smyth's death, or other "such deaths".

The spokeswoman said an investigation was planned by the Legacy Investigations Branch of the PSNI.

However, before it began Ms Smyth's sister had taken legal action and raised issues relating to independence.

She said judges would also consider whether the PSNI was "sufficiently independent" to carry out "any necessary investigation" into the treatment of the "Hooded Men".