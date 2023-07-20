PSNI ‘not investigating’ man’s fall from Ards bonfire built on Education Authority land

Bonfire on Portaferry Road in Newtownards built without consent, says EA.

The PSNI has confirmed that it is not currently investigating an incident in which a man fell from a bonfire in Newtownards earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the service said: “There is no police investigation at this time."

The Education Authority (EA) has further said that the bonfire was built on its land "without consent".

The person involved in the Eleventh Night fall on Portaferry Road was seriously injured during the incident, which was caught on camera.

Footage circulating on social media showed the man plummeting towards the ground along with a pallet moments after he lit the pyre on land owned by the EA.

It confirmed it is aware of an incident on the site of the former Castle Gardens Primary School in which a member of the public was taken to hospital.

“EA can confirm that the construction of this bonfire was without consent,” a spokesperson added.

“EA continues to actively engage with partner agencies to undertake a review of the circumstances of the incident.

“No further details are available at this time.”

The injured man was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

He has undergone surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after suffering a broken leg, hip, ribs and a punctured lung.

Last week a former Sinn Fein MLA and current employee of a human rights group was criticised for posting a meme on social media that appeared to mock the accident.

Read more Former Sinn Fein MLA and human rights group worker slammed for sharing meme mocking man injured in bonfire fall

Paul Butler, who works for Relatives for Justice, which supports people bereaved or injured as a result of the Troubles, used a string of laughing emojies in the Twitter post.

After its removal Sinn Fein stressed that everyone has a responsibility to be respectful on social media.

The post angered some social media users who branded it “disgusting” as they hit out at the former IRA prisoner for “mocking a young lad with serious injuries”.

DUP MLA Philip Brett said: “Regardless of your views on bonfires, a young lad is in hospital receiving treatment and the best Sinn Fein can do is mock the lad.

"Paul Butler’s attitude speaks volumes about Sinn Fein’s world view. They couldn’t give two hoots about people with a British identity.

"For Paul Butler to be working in the victims sector and making these comments should give rise to concern amongst good Northern Ireland folks who just want to get on with their neighbours. His attempt at humour is quite sick."