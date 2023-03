Police hold the scene in the Damolly Meadows area of Newry as they investigate the sudden death of a woman in the property. Credit: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Police have said they are not treating the sudden death of a woman at a property in Newry as suspicious.

The woman died at a house in the Damolly Meadows area on Friday and a PSNI investigation was launched.

Following the results of a post-mortem, however, police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.