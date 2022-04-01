PSNI officer allegedly took photograph of suicide victim’s body

PPS to decide on charges after probe running close to five years

A decision on whether to prosecute is expected within months in a case that has been under investigation since 2017

Allegations that a police officer took pictures of a body, following a suicide, are being reviewed.

A referral to the Police Ombudsman by former chief constable George Hamilton led to a grim discovery that resulted in two serving officers being investigated for sharing pictures of a dead body.

A file on the two officers, under investigation for a raft of offences, has now been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The Belfast Telegraph can reveal that a Twitter account linked to one of the accused tweeted in April 2017: “Awesome, couple of hangings in the last couple of days.” The same account also tweeted: “Is it bad that hanging bodies make me laugh?”

Offences being probed include allegations that one of the officers took pictures of a body, having been called to a property where a suicide had taken place.

Distressed relatives were later alerted that a picture of their loved one had been placed in a social media group chat.

The pictures were graphic and featured speech bubbles Photoshopped over the young man’s face and his clothing tampered with.

The family would have been unaware of the gross breach of their grief only for the overt activities of a number of officers who had been publicly abusing high-profile figures, including Alliance leader Naomi Long.

After the Police Ombudsman was called in to investigate the online activities of several officers, the pictures, along with a number of other alleged offences, were identified.

Police also discovered that one man posing as an officer on Twitter was a civilian with no policing experience. He was investigated by the PSNI as the Ombudsman had no remit over him. A file on that has been sent to the PPS.

There has been criticism of how long the case has taken, with the officers at the centre of the investigation suspended on full pay for almost five years.

The investigation into the police troll accounts led to the arrest of Bangor-born ex-police officer Lee Howard, who ran an anonymous Twitter profile.

Howard, who spent much of his youth in Coleraine, was convicted in 2020 of eight offences involving unauthorised access to computer data and disclosing personal data.

However, the 32-year-old walked free from court after a judge was told he was mentally ill and undergoing treatment.

Until his arrest, Howard was a serving officer with Greater Manchester Police.

The delay in the Ombudsman’s investigation, in comparison to how promptly the Manchester Policing Authority dealt with the case, led to criticism and questions being asked at the Policing Board.

It is believed that the delay is partially due to the original file, sent to the PPS last year, having to be “restructured” after further information came to light.

The full file is now with the PPS and is expected to be reviewed as a matter of urgency.

A spokesperson for Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson’s office said: “In 2017, the Police Ombudsman decided it was necessary, in the public interest, to commence an investigation into concerns that police information had been shared via the social media platform Twitter.

“During the course of the Police Ombudsman investigation, two police officers were interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of a range of offences including breaches of the Data Protection Act, computer misuse, theft, possession and supply of drugs and misconduct in public office.

“The Police Ombudsman has sent a file for direction to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to this investigation.

“The Police Ombudsman investigation into potential misconduct matters relating to this conduct is ongoing. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”