PSNI officer almost knocked down by speeding driver in Rathfriland

The incident occurred in Co Down on Monday

A PSNI officer had to take evasive action to avoid being run over in Co Down as he was questioning a driver about his speed.

The incident occurred on Monday on the Hilltown Road in Rathfriland.

The Rathfriland neighbourhood officer was carrying out a speed check at the time of the incident.

He had stopped a grey Volkswagen Golf to speak to the driver about his speed.

As the officer spoke to the male driver and asked him for his license, he drove off at speed on the wrong side of the road travelling into Rathfriland.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We know who the driver is, and it's a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' we catch him, but we're keen to speak to any drivers who had to take evasive action, particularly those who have dash cam footage, or who have any information on where the vehicle went next.

“The incident number is 1776 of 31/05/21, and Banbridge Neighborhood team would very much appreciate your help.

“This won't stop us from dealing with community concerns, as this was today, about vehicles speeding in residential areas.”