PSNI officer arrested on suspicion of paying for sexual services

A serving PSNI officer has been arrested on suspicion of committing a number of offences, including paying for sexual services and abuse of position for sexual purposes.

The Police Ombudsman Office for Northern Ireland confirmed the arrest on Friday.

The officer was arrested on Tuesday in Belfast with the Police Ombudsman stating the investigation linked to the arrest is still ongoing.

The officer was arrested on suspicion of committing the offence of misconduct in public office for alleged abuse of position for sexual purposes, unauthorised access to PSNI Computer systems contrary to Section 1 & 2 of the Computer Misuse Act and paying for sexual services contrary to Article 64(A) Sexual Offences (NI) Order.

The Police Ombudsman Office investigates complaints about police conduct and makes recommendations on criminal, disciplinary and misconduct matters.

The definition of their role is to carry out its duties in such a way as to win the confidence of the public and the police.

The law gives the organisation the same powers as police officers meaning during the course of an investigation they can carry out searches, seize equipment and if necessary arrest police officers.

When contacted the PSNI simply pointed to the matter being a Ombudsman investigation.