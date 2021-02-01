PSNI officer assaulted during Co Antrim drug seizure

Police seized sum of money and suspected cocaine during incident

A man was arrested in Co Antrim on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer when a quantity of suspected cocaine was discovered in a vehicle.

The PSNI confirmed that the 36-year-old male was arrested in Lisburn, while a sum of cash and Class A drugs were also seized.

Officers on patrol in Boomers Way, just before 9.15pm, stopped a vehicle that was being driven erratically in the area.

Both the driver and his vehicle were searched when the money and drugs were allegedly found.

“It was reported the man became aggressive and assaulted an officer at the scene,” said Sergeant Mark.

“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault on police.

“Those taking part in the illegal supply of drugs have no regard for the pain and misery they bring to individuals and their families.

“This arrest reflects our ongoing commitment to tackling the supply and use of drugs, and to safeguarding vulnerable members of our community.

“I would appeal to members of the public to be vigilant and to contact us on 101 with any information or concerns.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The 36-year-old was later released pending further investigation.