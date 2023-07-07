PSNI officer bitten and two others assaulted during south Belfast altercation

A 30-year-old man has been arrested.

A police officer has been bitten and two others assaulted while responding to an altercation in south Belfast.

Inspector Bell said: "Police attended the scene of an altercation in the Botanic Avenue area at around 11.40pm on Thursday July 6.

"A 30-year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault and disorderly behaviour.

"While he was being arrested, the man bit a police officer and assaulted another two and was further arrested for assault on police. The officers sustained minor injuries.

"The man remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing."

Inspector Bell said all assaults and attacks on police officers are totally unacceptable: “Our officers are working night and day to protect the public and the communities that they serve.

"Assaults should not be tolerated in any instance but they will not deter our officers from continuing their work every day to keep people safe.”