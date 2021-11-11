PSNI officer disciplined after not reporting cannabis find during call-out assisting suicidal woman

A PSNI officer has been disciplined by the force after failing to report finding suspected cannabis while responding to a call in Belfast to assist a suicidal woman.

The Police Ombudsman report into the January 2019 incident reviewed body-worn footage from the officer which showed he had opened a kitchen drawer and found the suspected drugs, but failed to make mention of this in subsequent police reports of the incident.

While Ombudsman investigators submitted a file to the Public Prosecution Service – as required - in relation to potential offences of Perverting the Course of Public Justice and Misconduct in Public Office, the PPS ultimately directed “no prosecution”.

Ombudsman Marie Anderson recommended that police should take disciplinary action against the officer, which was accepted by the PSNI.

It was noted that the officer had “an unblemished record” and had previously been recognised for his contribution to “good police work” within the force.

Recounting the incident, the Ombudsman’s report said the officer had been searching for a tea towel in the kitchen to stem bleeding to the woman’s mouth during the call out.

It said police body-cam footage showed the officer opened a kitchen drawer and found “two clear plastic sandwich bags containing what appeared to be cannabis”.

According to the report, the same footage showed the officer handling the bags before placing them back and closing the drawer.

“Police Ombudsman investigators examined police records about the incident and found no reference to the suspected drugs, including in the notebook entry made by the officer who found them,” said the report.

“Post-incident paperwork also showed that in response to a question about whether he had taken possession of items or evidence, the officer circled “no”.

“The sergeant who oversaw the post-incident debrief also stated that the officer had not mentioned any suspected drugs.

“A subsequent police search of the woman’s home found cannabis leaves in a kitchen drawer, as well as a heat lamp in an upstairs bedroom. She was interviewed on suspicion of possessing and cultivating cannabis and admitted the offence.”

When interviewed by Ombudsman investigators, the officer said he had “forgotten”, and cited the main concern at the time being providing first aid and the woman’s welfare.

“Mrs Anderson acknowledged that the officer had been “involved in a highly stressful firearms incident”. She also noted that he had an unblemished record and had received recognition certificates for good police work,” the report continued.

“However, he had several opportunities after the incident to record the suspected drugs find and report it – particularly when completing his police issue notebook entry, which is intended as an aide memoire. The evidence is that he failed to do so,” said Mrs Anderson.

During the investigation, the report also looked at an injury the woman sustained after falling against a doorframe following the use of police Tasers to prevent her self-harming with the knife.

Mrs Anderson found this use of Tasers “had been necessary and proportionate given that there had been an immediate threat to life”.

She added that officers had treated the woman “with courtesy and compassion”.