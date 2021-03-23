PSNI officer injured and two vehicles damaged in police pursuit

A PSNI officer was injured and three vehicles were damaged during a pursuit on Friday.

A PSNI officer has been injured after a speeding driver forced a police vehicle off the road.

At 8.10pm on Friday, officers from the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Intercept Team were alerted to a Grey Volkswagen Passat travelling southbound on the A1, Newry Road.

A chase ensued when the driver failed to stop for police, resulting in the driver forcing a police vehicle off the road.

An officer suffered a leg injury while the police vehicle sustained substantial damage.

Two other police vehicles responding to the incident were also damaged when officers attempted to stop the offending vehicle fleeing the scene.

The driver remains at large after driving off from the scene.

Superintendent Norman Haslett said: "One of our officers has been injured as a result of the reckless actions of the driver who made off from the scene. We have also had to take two of our vehicles off the road so they can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery. There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicle.

"I would appeal to anyone who can assist our investigation or help us locate the driver who made off from the scene to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2088 of March 19, 2021."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org