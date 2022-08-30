PSNI officer kicked and head-butted in ‘horrific attack’ during call-out to assault at licensed premises in Co Tyrone

A police officer has been left “badly shaken” after he sustained injuries while responding to a report of an assault at a licensed premises on Monday, August 29 in the Dromore area of County Tyrone.

PSNI Inspector Hicks said: “We received a report that two males had been assaulted at a licensed premises in the Main Street area on Monday evening.

“The 33-year-old male suspect left the premises and was later located by police in the Fairview Gardens area of Dromore.

“While being arrested on suspicion of common assault, the male began shouting and lashed out an officer, breaking his radio mic.

“He continued to be aggressive and kicked the officer twice in the head and also head-butted and spat at him and further attempted to head-butt another officer."

The injured police officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident has also been condemned as “disgraceful” by the Police Federation of Northern Ireland, the body which represents rank-and-file officers here.

A man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including common assault, assault on police, resisting police, and disorderly behaviour.

He remains in custody, assisting with police enquiries.

“This was a horrific attack which has left the officer both injured and badly shaken and our thoughts are with him as he recovers from what happened,” Inspector Hicks added.

“Our officers’ work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1482 of 29/08/22.”

In their condemnation, the Police Federation of Northern Ireland tweeted: “Disgraceful assault - best wishes to the officer on a speedy recovery and hopefully the offender will be suitably and swiftly dealt with by the court.”