PSNI officer taken to hospital after being struck by wing mirror during Co Armagh pursuit

A police officer has been injured during a car chase in Co Armagh which resulted in a 32-year-old man being arrested.

A white Citreon Berlingo was pursued after it failed to stop in the Lonsdale Road area of Armagh city at around 2am on Monday.

Officers attended an address in the Keady area to conduct further enquiries when the vehicle was located and a stinger device deployed.

As the suspect fled the scene, an officer was struck by the wing mirror of the car that was last spotted travelling in the direction of Keady Road.

PSNI Inspector Gary McCullough said: “We have subsequently arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time assisting with enquiries.

“The officer was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment to injuries which are not life threatening.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have dashcam footage that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 105 06/03/23.”