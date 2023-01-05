PSNI officers bitten and have blood spat in their faces while escorting patient to Daisy Hill Hospital

A senior PSNI officer has condemned recent attacks on police officers as "shameful and unacceptable" following the assault of three officers in Daisy Hill Hospital.

The three officers were attacked after accompanying a patient requiring medical attention on Wednesday.

"This was a particularly nasty assault. Two officers were bitten on the leg and one punched in the face, blood was also spat into the faces of two officers," said PSNI District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett.

"Our officers were seen by medical staff and, thankfully, their injuries were not more serious and they feel well enough to remain on duty."

Seventeen police officers in the Newry and Down area were injured in attacks during the course of their duties in December.

Read more Three police officers injured after two vehicles rammed in Co Armagh

During one weekend alone last month, six constables were punched, kicked and head-butted.

Some required hospital treatment and small number had to take some time off work to heal from their injuries.

"In what other job would this happen? These are men and women who are working hard to keep their communities safe and this is how they are treated?" continued Mr Haslett.

“While we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that our officers should be assaulted and verbally berated in the most shocking ways for simply doing their jobs."

He added that “all assaults on emergency service workers – be that a nurse, doctor, paramedic or police officer – are serious offences and there are serious consequences”.

“Six people have been charged to court already and risk jail time for these assaults in December. And a man has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service following this hospital attack on three counts of assault on police and criminal damage,” he said.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, three police officers have been injured after their patrol cars were rammed by another vehicle.

One of the officers required hospital treatment following the incident in Newry in the early hours of Thursday.

Two men have been arrested.

Mr Haslett said that officers had stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically in the Flagstaff Road area of Cloughoge at around 1.40am.

He said the vehicle went on to ram two police patrol cars.

"The vehicle stopped briefly however then proceeded to repeatedly ram two police patrol vehicles causing injuries to three police officers, one of whom required treatment in hospital," he said.

"Two men were arrested at the scene.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified.

"A 30-year-old man was also arrested on a number of offences including causing danger to road users and possession of class B and class C controlled substances.

"Both remain in police custody at this time."

Mr Haslett blasted the ramming as "dangerous and reprehensible".

"Our police officers work tirelessly at all hours of the day and night on behalf of the community to keep the community safe," he said.

"This type of behaviour is dangerous and reprehensible and it needs to stop. I wish the officers who have been injured as a result a speedy recovery.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist us with our enquiries to contact police on 101."