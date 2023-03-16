PSNI officers demand 17% pay rise and reintroduction of overtime payments

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) have included the demands in an annual report.

Police officers in Northern Ireland have demanded a 17% pay rise and the reintroduction of overtime payments, a policing union has said.

It comes after their counterparts – The Police Federation of England and Wales – called for a similar pay rise last week.

In their 2023 submission to the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB), the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) have made six recommendations, leading with a significant pay rise to bring officers in line with their counterparts in Great Britain.

The recommendations are ‘based upon evidence presented and the prevailing economic, political and policing environment’.

Topping the list is a demand for a 17% uplift in pay in the form of an ‘equal percentage across all ranks’. The uplift should include a similar application to the NI Transitional Allowance (NITA), Dog Handlers Allowance and CRTP (Competency Related Threshold Payment).

The NITA is an allowance that has been paid to police officers in Northern Ireland since 1978, initially to recognise special difficulties faced by the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC).

Following a comprehensive review, the allowance was reduced in 2007, before being increased again in 2012 after an increase in the level of security threat in NI and a recommendation from Tom Winsor’s report on police terms and conditions.

The PFNI’s second recommendation is the introduction of an ‘Unsociable Hours Allowance’ and ‘other associated allowances’ awarded to police in England and Wales should the CRTP be phased out.

The union has also demanded a 5% increase to the On-Call Allowance, with the payment to be ‘reckonable for pension purposes’ to reflect the adverse impact performing this duty has on officers’ work-life balance.

Recommendation 4 asks for an increase in annual leave entitlement.

"Given there is currently no increase in entitlement after 20 years’ service, consideration of an increase is requested to take cognisance of the fact that, due to recent changes to pensions, many police officers will in future be required to work significantly past the 30 years’ service mark,” they said.

"For example, an 18-year-old joining the PSNI would have to work for 42 years to attain a full unreduced pension (or a minimum of 37 years for an actuarially reduced pension).”

The fifth recommendation seeks to increase maternity/adoption pay from 18 weeks to 26 weeks’ full pay ‘in line with police officers in England and Wales.

Recommendation 6 demands the ‘re-introduction’ of either overtime payments or a non-pensionable supplement for inspecting ranks, which ‘takes into consideration the additional hours many are required to work in performing their duties’.

The recommendations have been submitted to the Police Remuneration Review Body, who provide independent advice to the government on pay and conditions for police officers at or below the rank of Chief Superintendent in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Its members include Patrick McCartan CBE, former chair of the Independent Financial Review Panel of the Northern Ireland Assembly, and the Police Pensions Board Northern Ireland, and Trevor Reaney CBE, who was previously Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Policing Board and Chief Executive at Craigavon Borough Council from 1996 to 2003.