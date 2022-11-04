PSNI officers escape injury after car rams three police vehicles following Belfast city centre pursuit

Two men arrested over incident

Several police officers have escaped serious injury after an Audi A4 rammed three police cars in Belfast city centre on Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after 4.30am with officers having been on patrol in the Upper Lisburn Road area.

The PSNI said the Audi car had been driving erratically and failed to stop for police. When officers signalled for the car to stop, it made off, triggering a short pursuit.

Armed response unit officers were involved in positioning their vehicles at the Grosvenor Road and Fisherwick Place junction to stop the car when the ramming incident happened.

The police vehicles damaged in the ramming (Photo credit: PSNI)

Police said a 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old man have both been arrested for a range of offences including dangerous driving, driving without a license and insurance and failing to provide a preliminary breath test.

Both men remain in custody and police said none of the officers were badly hurt.

PSNI Superintendent Christian Bradley said: “While our officers attempted to arrest the driver and passenger, the driver repeatedly drove at and rammed the police cars.

“I am thankful that no officers were seriously injured. Were it not for the professionalism and bravery of my colleagues in stopping this vehicle and arresting the driver and passenger involved in this dangerous and violent incident, there could well have been a tragic outcome.

"An investigation is underway. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 220 of 4/11/22.”