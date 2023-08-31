PSNI officers expressing “disbelief and anger” at potential High Court appeal, says Police Federation

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne leaves James House in Belfast after a special meeting of the Policing Board. Picture date: Thursday August 31, 2023.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (right) and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton after the meeting on Thursday. Pic: Pacemaker

Chief Constable Simon Byrne reads a statement outside James House in Belfast after a special meeting of the Policing Board. Pic: PA

The Police Federation (PFNI) has said its members are expressing “disbelief and anger” that Chief Constable Simon Byrne may appeal a a High Court judgment which stated that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined.

The officers were punished for making an arrest at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

After unionist calls for his resignation, Mr Byrne last night said he will not step down and that an appeal to the court judgment is now being considered.

The PFNI represents rank-and-file officers. Its Chair, Liam Kelly, said that officers were “infuriated and antagonised” by the statement.

“Our members and representatives have already expressed disbelief and anger at the hugely disappointing and unexpected statement from the Chief Constable.

"This has infuriated and antagonised the rank and file further, and once again, the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully. It is hugely damaging to officer morale and confidence and has to be condemned,” he continued.

“I had hoped to refrain from saying anything publicly until the extraordinary meeting of my Executive Central Committee next Wednesday.

“However, such is the outrage that has been expressed by the rank and file, on behalf of the two officers and my colleagues, I feel I have no other option but to call it out - in short I am disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry."

Mr Byrne made a statement confirming that he won’t be quitting as PSNI Chief Constable in the aftermath of a marathon seven-hour emergency Policing Board meeting.

Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing.

Ahead of the meeting, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it is “time for change” at the top of the PSNI.

The DUP had been expected to start the process for a no confidence vote after party Policing Board member Trevor Clarke said Mr Byrne’s position was “untenable”.

Others thought he might have offered his resignation or agreed an exit package.

But instead Mr Byrne emerged from the meeting to give a short statement indicating he would stay and possibly challenge the High Court judgment he previously said he accepted.

He said: “The Deputy Chief Constable and I spent several hours in discussion with the Northern Ireland Policing Board surrounding the events of February 5-6, 2021.

“I highlighted that after carefully reviewing the full judgment, I sought further advice. After consideration, the question of an appeal is now live.”

Asked if he retained the confidence of the Policing Board, Mr Byrne said: “That is a matter for the Policing Board.”

When asked about his position, he said: “I’m not resigning.”

Unionists had accused Mr Byrne of taking unjustified action against the officers to placate republicans.

But Sinn Fein denied there was any threat to withdraw support for policing.

The episode has heaped further pressure on Mr Byrne after a major data blunder led to personal details of PSNI officers entering the public domain and getting into the hands of dissident republicans.

After the meeting, Mr Clarke said his position that Mr Byrne should resign had not changed. He said a legal issue had brought discussions with Mr Byrne to an end.

When asked what the legal issue was, Mr Clarke said: “That would be a better question for the Chief Constable, given that it’s his issue. I think we need to give him space to explore what those options are on the basis of that.”

Policing Board chairwoman Deirdre Toner described the meeting as “intensive”.

“It was important for the board to question and seek clarity on matters within the judgment given the legal and leadership responsibilities placed on the Chief Constable and the Deputy Chief Constable.

“At today’s discussions it has become clear that there are now legal issues that the board needs to consider and receive advice on. These will be progressed urgently as the issues under consideration are of such gravity.”

Sinn Fein Policing Board member Linda Dillon said: “I am content that we have made our position very clear that at no time did Sinn Fein threaten to either withdraw from the Policing Board or to withdraw support for policing and the rule of law.

“I still stand over what we said at the time that the treatment of Mark Sykes, the arrest and how that unveiled on the day, him a victim himself and the families that were there at a commemoration, was appalling. There can be no question about that.”

DUP call for PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign ahead of crunch Policing Board meeting

Earlier at Stormont, Mr Donaldson said: “I think that the developments this week with the High Court ruling on the judicial review brought by two PSNI constables has raised some very serious issues, and I think this goes to the heart of public confidence in our police service and the senior leadership.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie has called for the Chief Constable and his deputy to resign. He described the incident on the Ormeau Road as a “car crash of policing.”

“The Ormeau Road incident was a car crash of policing. As we said at the time, those two probationary officers should never have been allowed to patrol south Belfast that day without being briefed that it was the anniversary of the Sean Graham Bookmakers atrocity,” he said.

He added that he was “calling on Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton to consider their positions and resign for the good of the service.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “The Policing Board has predictably failed and as a result the farce continues. My thoughts tonight are with the officers on the ground who have been badly let down.

“We have a Chief Constable in office but not in power, his reputation beyond repair with his own officers, never mind the wider public.”

Earlier, the Police Federation said an extraordinary meeting of its executive central committee is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, and a confidence vote “may or may not take place”.