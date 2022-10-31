PSNI officers injured after patrol car rammed in Co Tyrone village

Two PSNI officers have suffered minor injuries after their patrol car was rammed when a vehicle failed to stop for them in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, in the early hours of Monday.

Police were trying to stop the vehicle which was being driven erratically in the Tullyvar Road area at about 3.50am.

The black Nissan X Trail was spotted a short time later in the Ravella Road area, when it rammed into the patrol car.

PSNI Sergeant Gracey said: “Two police officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time."

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101.

Sergeant Gracey added: “Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”