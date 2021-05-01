PSNI officers injured investigating underage drinking in Fintona, 17-year-old arrested 

A police officer was knocked unconscious and another was injured on Friday as they investigated underage drinking and breaches of Coronavirus regulations at licensed premises in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

Police responded to a call made at around 6:35pm.

When they entered the premises they found 150 people and saw breaches of Coronavirus regulations, according to a police spokesperson.

As police were dealing with the incident, a male officer was punched and knocked unconscious while his colleague who attempted to detain a suspect was punched.

The officer that was knocked unconscious was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 17-year-old male was then arrested on suspicion of offences, including assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Enforcement action was taken in respect of The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021, with a Cov2 prohibition notice and a Cov 9 £1000 fine issued.

When a prohibition notice is issued, the premises will be closed until police are satisfied the relevant breaches have been appropriately addressed.

Chief Inspector Johnston McDowell said: "It is completely unacceptable that two of our colleagues were carrying out their duties when they were assaulted in such a nasty way. Such despicable behaviour must never be tolerated."

"Police have been working with partners, including the local Council Environmental Health team, to carry out checks at premises to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment.

"Our officers have been, and will continue to, engage with licensees to ensure they are all adhering to their responsibilities as required under The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 and the Licensing (NI) Order 1996.

"We will continue to engage with licensees around potential breaches and, where appropriate, advice and guidance will be provided to ensure the continued safe delivery of services. Our approach continues to centre around the four Es - engage, explain, encourage and, if necessary, enforce."