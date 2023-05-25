PSNI officers spot boy (14) driving JCB through Dungannon

Police have apprehended a 14-year-old boy who was caught driving a JCB in Dungannon.

The NI Road Policing and Safety Twitter page shared the image.

The post stated: “While patrolling in Dungannon last night, officers from Mahon Road station spotted this JCB being driven by an unusually young looking driver.

“We stopped the vehicle & discovered the driver was just 14.

“He will now be reported for a number of offences.”

The PSNI has been contacted for further comment.