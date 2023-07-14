PSNI officers taking part in Belfast Pride will not be permitted to wear uniform

Members of the PSNI and Garda have previously worn uniform during Pride parades in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)

PSNI officers participating in the Belfast Pride events will not be permitted to wear uniform, a senior officer has confirmed.

Assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said he understood the decision would be disappointing for some, but added that the PSNI had “statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality”.

A Policing Board member has said the decision has “set the clock back on years of work to improve relationships with the LGBTQ+ community”.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the Pride parade in Belfast later this month.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) ACC Bobby Singleton said the decision that officers would not wear uniform would be disappointing for some (Liam McBurney/PA)

The theme of the 2023 Belfast Pride Festival is “Stand By Your Trans”.

It will feature more than 150 events over 10 days, with the main parade taking place on July 29.

In previous years, some police officers have walked in the parade in uniform.

A police statement on Friday said the force’s executive team has taken the decision that whilst police will still attend and participate in Belfast Pride events this year, its officers and staff will not take part in uniform.

Mr Singleton said: “Having personally engaged with members of the LGBTQIA+ community at a number of events in recent months and met with our own LGBT+ network on this issue, I know that this decision will come as a disappointment to some.

“As a police service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs.

“Our broader participation in this and other Pride events continues to be an important element of our outreach and engagement highlighting the valuable role that LGBTQIA+ officers and staff play in our service, that we are an employer and service for all and that hate crime in whatever form is wrong.”

The PSNI service policy prohibits officers from wearing their uniform or being identifiable as police when engaging in “cause issues”.

The service policy does however state that officers and staff can participate in such events provided they do so in a personal capacity and do not identify as members of the police.

Nuala McAllister said the police decision was a ‘backwards step’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Alliance Party Policing Board member Nuala McAllister said it was a “backwards step” by the PSNI.

She said: “I have seen first hand the praise PSNI officers have received while participating in the Belfast Pride parade.

“It also sends out an important message of support for those in the LGBTQ+ sector, to see police officers parading in their uniform, especially at a time when members of that community are under more attacks than in many years.

“It is not only a bad move for the PSNI to take this decision but a backwards one, which has set the clock back on years of work to improve relationships with and gain the confidence of LGBTQ+ people in policing.

“To have participated in previous parades in uniform and then decide this year not to, gives credence to those opposed to LGBTQ+ rights and suggests police taking part in the parade in uniform was wrong, which is clearly not the case.”

She added: “I have spoken to PSNI leadership and expressed disappointment and frustration at this decision.

“There remains time before the Pride parade itself for the police to change their minds and not give in to those pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.”

But TUV councillor Timothy Gaston welcomed the decision and said the PSNI had “no business” taking part in the parade.

He said: “I welcome the decision by the PSNI to not permit officers in uniform to take part in this year’s parade.

“ACC Singleton is correct to point out that this is necessary in order to recognise their fairness, integrity and impartiality obligations.

“TUV alone has been clear in previous years that the PSNI had no business taking part in Belfast Pride for exactly those reasons.

“We therefore welcome that the penny has, finally, dropped with the PSNI top brass.”