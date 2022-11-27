PSNI officers urged to be cautious after double bomb attack by dissident republicans

Questions also raised over terrorist threat level following activity surge

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on November 21. Pic: Kevin Scott.

The scene of the security alert in Strabane on Monday (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

Police officers and PSNI civilian staff have been reminded to be careful about their personal security following an increase in dissident republican activity.

Terrorists have carried out two bomb attacks since the beginning of the month.

An improvised explosive device was detonated via a command wire in Strabane earlier this month. Two police officers reported a loud bang and flash of light as they drove through the Mount Carmel Heights area of the Co Tyrone town.

The car was damaged, but the two officers were uninjured. It was claimed by the New IRA.

The second attack occurred last Sunday night when a delivery driver was hijacked and forced to drive an explosive device to Waterside PSNI station in Derry by three masked men.

The bomb had initially been declared a hoax and wasn’t officially confirmed as a viable device until 48 hours later.

It has been linked to the small dissident faction Arm na Poblachta, which has targeted police officers in the past.

Officers were warned over the last number of days to be observant and reminded to be cautious, suggesting police believe that there may be another attempt to kill or injure a member of the PSNI before Christmas.

It has raised questions about the current terrorist threat level and if it should be raised again to take the upsurge in activity into consideration.

The terrorist threat level for Northern Ireland was lowered from severe to substantial in March on the advice of MI5.

It was the first time it had been changed since 2010. The Belfast Telegraph has asked the PSNI if there are any plans to raise the threat level following recent attacks.

Speaking about the recent attacks, a security source told the Sunday Times: “The first attack appears to have inspired the other group to take action.

“It’s like an arms race to see who can carry out a lethal attack. These groups usually spend weeks or months planning attacks.”

They also said the situation now remains “extremely dangerous” and the “threat of an attack remains very high”, particularly in Derry and Tyrone, areas where dissident republicans have small pockets of support.

There are also fears that a gap in intelligence has emerged in the north west, which is the last remaining stronghold of the New IRA.

In August 2020, the alleged leadership of the New IRA were arrested in an MI5 sting, facilitated by double agent Dennis McFadden, who had infiltrated the group from its formation almost a decade earlier.

At two meetings bugged by MI5, the alleged leadership of the group was heard discussing plans to get new weaponry. This included a potential attack on Shannon airport, which is used by the US army, in an attempt to curry favour with Islamic terror groups in the Middle East.

New IRA members are alleged to have floated the idea of targeting the airport in order to open doors with enemies of the US in a bid to acquire new weapons.

Despite having little in the way of modern weaponry, there are concerns that the group has managed to make crude explosive devices for use in attacks on police.

The group remains under surveillance by intelligence agencies on both sides of the border.

The New IRA threat was considered to be greatly reduced following the MI5 sting.