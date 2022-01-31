PSNI officers wear brand new uniform for first time in 20 years

PSNI officers in communities across Northern Ireland will begin wearing a different uniform from Monday, which will consist of a new style of trouser and a bottle green top to replace the white shirt and tie.

It is the first time the police uniform has changed since the PSNI was officially formed in 2001.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne unveiled the new attire, which comes after trials of various versions of the uniform and a public consultation.

“You will remember that 150 officers from a range of operational positions and locations took part in a three-month trial, and we sought your views when we conducted three social media surveys last year,” said Mr Byrne.

“The previous uniform has been in existence since the formation of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"It served our officers well, but it is right that we reviewed how effective it was 20 years on.”

Mr Byrne added that reviewing the uniform was an “important part of our commitment” to ensuring PSNI officers and staff are provided with a safe, comfortable and high quality uniform in order to allow them to do their job.

New PSNI uniform launched on January 31. Credit: PSNI

“The new uniform will be worn by officers up to the rank of Chief Superintendent,” he continued.

“It is important that we equip our frontline officers with professional, modern work wear, which is fit for purpose. I am committed to ensuring that the uniform is practical and comfortable in support of our officers as they work to prevent, detect and target crime in our communities today.

“A lot of work has gone into planning and seeking feedback around the new uniform. Our officers work at the heart of communities and, therefore it was also fitting that we listened to what communities thought during the pilot phase.

"Officers were consulted and feedback was also sought from key stakeholders, including the Police Federation, the Northern Ireland Policing Board, and Police and Community Safety Partnerships.

“I believe the new uniform will help us to enhance the visible, accessible and responsive service we seek to provide to the community.”