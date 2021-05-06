PSNI operation into paramilitary gang takes place in Coleraine

The PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force seized a number of items

The search was carried out by the PSNI on Thursday. stock

Police investigating suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA conducted a search in the Coleraine area on Thursday.

The search was carried out by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

A number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination.

A spokesperson for the PSNI stated: “North Antrim UDA remain a priority for the PCTF due to the human rights abuse they carry in their local community.

“The North Antrim UDA claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain.

“Working with our partners and communities we are committed to tackling the criminality of these groups.”

Anyone with any information have been asked to contact police on 101, or by submitting a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.