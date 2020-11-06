PSNI pair guilty over shot fired during house party

Two police officers yesterday admitted possessing a loaded gun while drunk or under the influence of drugs

Two police officers yesterday admitted possessing a loaded gun while drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Constables Samuel David Beattie (23) and Paul Coulter (25) did not appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court, but defence solicitor Kellie Morwood told District Judge Rosie Watters: "It's guilty pleas to all matters for both defendants."

Beattie and Coulter, with an address at PSNI Headquarters, admitted a joint charge of having a loaded firearm while drunk or under the influence of drugs on June 7 this year.

Coulter also admitted supplying a loaded gun to a person "he knew or had reasonable cause to believe was drink or under the influence of drugs".

And Beattie admitted the further charge of causing criminal damage to a roof.

The charges arose after police were called to a house party in Dunmurry when a shot was fired from a legally-held weapon into the kitchen ceiling.

The weapon was recovered and a number of people were arrested.

Following the guilty pleas in court yesterday, Ms Watters reiterated her view that "I don't think that this is the appropriate venue" for a case she repeatedly described as "serious".

A prosecuting lawyer told the judge her views had been referred upwards within the PPS and that the deputy director had considered the case, while Ms Morwood revealed the defence had written to the prosecution seeking "an alternative disposal".

"I find that interesting... but I think it's a much more serious case," said the judge, adding: "I think I will get pre-sentence reports for these cases."

She said she would sentence the officers on December 3.