PSNI plane makes emergency landing during Co Derry security alert

The plane made an emergency landing at City of Derry Airport (Paul Faith/PA)

A PSNI plane had to make an emergency landing at City of Derry Airport after experiencing engine failure on Thursday night.

The force's Air Support Unit was aiding officers on the ground during a security alert in Limavady, which was later declared a hoax, when the incident happened.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said: “The pilot and crew landed the plane safely without damage being caused and no injuries were sustained by those on board.

“The matter has now been referred to the Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and we are fully co-operating with them as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the engine failure.”