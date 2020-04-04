PSNI plea for public to stay at home after early morning car crash

Police have urged people to remain at home where possible after revealing that officers had to respond to an early morning car crash.

It took place on the Mill Road, Newtownabbey, at around 1.45am yesterday morning.

Officers from the PSNI's Antrim and Newtownabbey area revealed details on their Facebook page and said one male was custody.

Separately, in Dungannon, officers came under attack while out on patrol in the Ballygawley Road area.

A group threw missiles at the patrol vehicle, causing damage.

A PSNI spokesman said: "At a time when social distancing and staying at home to save lives is critical to the community, this attack means the vehicle will be off the road for repairs and unable to respond to emergency incidents."