PSNI praise west Belfast community following conviction of man (18) involved in stabbing incident

Police at the scene of the stabbing incident in the Woodbourne Crescent area of west Belfast on May 2nd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The police have praised a local west Belfast community, after information helped secure the conviction of an 18-year-old man involved in a stabbing incident.

The 18-year-old was convicted of grievous bodily harm at Belfast Youth Court on Monday in relation to a serious assault in the Woodbourne Crescent area in May 2020.

He is due to face sentencing at a hearing in August.

A 26-year-old man was attacked during the incident and was left requiring extensive surgery in hospital.

Police thanked the local community for coming forward with “vital” information that resulted in the conviction and said it shows knife crime will not be “tolerated” in communities.

PSNI Detective Constable Tanya McAllister said: “On Saturday 2nd May at around 5:30pm, a 26 year old man was attacked at the Woodbourne Crescent area of the city.

“He received a stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to hospital and required extensive surgery. As a result, he remained in hospital for 10 days.

“Two male youths were arrested in relation to this incident, with one male charged for related offences. I would like to thank the local community’s support in coming forward with vital information that resulted in a conviction for this vicious assault, which left a man in hospital.

“This is a welcome result against knife crime and shows this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and the lasting impact these actions can have on those involved.

“Knives are a deadly weapon and can cause pain and misery to families and communities. If you commit offences of this nature, then you can expect to face the full force of the law.

“We would like to thank the victim of this case for his cooperation as part of our investigation, which has today resulted in a male convicted of this crime.”