PSNI praises ‘peaceful’ Twelfth with limited arrests and parades breaches under investigation

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne (left) on a walkabout with an officer (name not given) in Ardoyne, Belfast, ahead of Twelfth of July parade. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The PSNI has expressed its gratitude to all those who helped make the Twelfth celebrations “one of the safest and most peaceful” in recent memory.

Hundreds of parades accompanied by loyalist marching bands took place in cities, towns and villages across the region.

It comes after the parades were cancelled in 2020 to comply with lockdown, and took place on a smaller scale in 2021 before returning to full volume on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton, said: “Today, in what is one of the busiest days of the year for policing in Northern Ireland, the Police Service had over 2,500 police officers and staff working with local communities and partners to facilitate almost 600 parades.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for their help in making this one of the safest and most peaceful 12th July events in recent memory.”

The PSNI said there were a total of eight arrests related to these events.

Police are also investigating a small number of potential breaches of Parades Commission determinations.

The most widely publicised flashpoint of the day involved a Holyland’s resident and the Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band.

One man has been arrested and items, including a black wheelie bin, were taken away by the PSNI for examination.

On Monday night around 250 bonfires were lit in loyalist communities across the region to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

Police said they were gathering evidence after complaints about election posters and effigies being put on bonfires.

The Twelfth parades, which are organised by the Orange Order, commemorate the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The battle, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Thousands of Orange lodge members parade through the summer months to mark William’s victory and other key dates in Protestant/unionist/loyalist culture.

Those celebrations culminate on the Twelfth – the anniversary of the Boyne encounter.

The build-up to this year’s Twelfth has been low key and lacking the levels of tension and rancour associated with previous years.

On July 12, there were 573 loyal order parades. Of these, 33 follow routes that are deemed to be sensitive.