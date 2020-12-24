PSNI probe after man's body found in Dundonald

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was found in Co Down on November 22, it has emerged

The 42-year-old male, who police named as Nicholas McAleavey, was discovered in a house in the Dundonald area.

Officers arrested a woman aged in her 20s on suspicion of murder on November 26, but she was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death, and a PSNI spokesperson said there are no further details at this stage.

Local Alliance councillor Martin Gregg said it was "shocking" to have been told about the murder but it was even more shocking that people are only being told about the man's death four weeks later.

"I'm sure the police are doing their utmost, the police always do, but any information they can release would be beneficial to the community in helping them feel safe at this time," he added.

DUP councillor Sharon Skillen said that her thoughts are with the family of the deceased and expressed her condolences.