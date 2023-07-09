PSNI probe burning of Irish tricolour and Leo Varadkar poster on Tyrone bonfire as hate crime

People watch as the pyre with a boat on top, with a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a banner that reads "Good Friday Agreement ? That ship has sailed", is set alight in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Police are investigating the burning of an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a bonfire in Co Tyrone as a hate crime.

It comes after the leader of the DUP branded the incident in Moygashel as “wrong” and “disrespectful”.

PSNI Chief Inspector John Keers said: "We received a report on Saturday evening, July 8, in relation to material placed on a bonfire in the Main Road area of Moygashel.

"Police are treating this as a hate crime."

"Evidence is being gathered in respect of this in order to establish whether criminal offences have been committed."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he agreed with his party colleague and fellow MP Carla Lockhart who expressed opposition the use of effigies on bonfires, which she said should be about history.

“I am proud of my tradition but if we want respect for our culture and identity, then we must show respect to others,” Sir Jeffrey posted on Twitter.

"Burning the flag of our neighbouring state and a poster of the head of government of that state is disrespectful and wrong.

"It is not culture!”

UUP leader Doug Beattie has described the incident in Moygashel on Saturday night as “childish” and “unacceptable”.

Ms Carla Lockhart weighed in on the issue on BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

Speaking to host Mark Carruthers, she said: “I have always been clear I don’t want to see bonfires with effigies or flags on them.

“I want to see bonfires that represent the very historic nature of them when they were lit to welcome King William to Northern Ireland. I don’t agree with it (use of effigies) and I want to see that move on.

“In my own constituency (Upper Bann), significant strides have been made with bonfires and that is what I want to see in the future.”

People watch as the pyre with a boat on top is lit (Niall Carson/P)A

Read more Boat appears on top of Co Tyrone bonfire ahead of family fun day

The towering pyre in the village near Dungannon attracted attention online after a boat was placed on the top of it.

By Saturday evening, an Irish flag and a republican flag, as well as a picture of the Taoiseach had been added to the boat.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar poster and Irish flags burned as first July 12 bonfire lit in Moygashel, Co. Tyrone

A banner reading “Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed” was hung, with a mock copy of the 1998 accord across which the words “null and void” were placed on the side of the vessel.

Given the title No Irish Sea Border Bonfire, in reference to opposition in unionist and loyalist communities to post-Brexit trading arrangements, the bonfire was lit at around 11pm after a parade and an address by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Mr Beattie tweeted in response to the bonfire: “This is not acceptable, it is childish and promotes hate. Again the many are let down by a few.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan also commented via Twitter.

He said “Burning flags or effigies of politicians with differing aspirations is not in any way acceptable. Bluntly, it’s a hate crime and does not reflect the views or behaviours of people who share this home place.

“All leaders must call out such disgusting hate when it rears its ugly head.”

The Fine Gael politician Charles Flanagan also hit out at the burning of the Irish flag.

"Burning the National flag of a friendly neighbour & its head of government is gratuitously offensive & unacceptable,” he posted online.

"Such naked sectarianism has no place on the challenging path to peace, stability & reconciliation & must be condemned by all democrats.”

Most of the hundreds of bonfires constructed in loyalist neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland pass off without incident, but several continue to be the source of controversy.

In previous years, there have been complaints from nationalist and cross-community politicians about their images being placed on the fires.

It is the busiest date for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service which usually deals with hundreds of calls related to the towering pyres.

Most of the bonfires to mark the Twelfth celebrations will be lit on July 11.

Meanwhile, the annual Drumcree parade took place in Co Armagh on Sunday, from Carleton Street Orange Hall in Portadown to a church service at Drumcree Parish Church.