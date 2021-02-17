PSNI probe launched after man shot in leg in west Belfast

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in west Belfast.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident on The Good Shepherd Road on February 17th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A "vicious attack" in west Belfast which saw a man shot in the legs has been condemned.

The incident in the Good Shepard Road area of Dunmurry was reported to police just after 8.15pm on Wednesday evening.

The man has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

SDLP West Belfast councillor Brian Heading commented: “There is no place for this kind of vicious attack on the streets of Belfast.

"People in this community don’t need it, don’t want it and don’t deserve it. Those responsible need to get off our backs."

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around Good Shepherd Road to come forward to police. We need to help identify those responsible and get them off our streets.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist with the investigation has been asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1891 of February 17.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.