PSNI probes 'assault on teenage girl' as Craigavon Senior High School seeks to reassure parents

The PSNI has said it is investigating an assault on a teenage girl after Craigavon Senior High School condemned the incident and sought to assure parents it takes “any form of violence seriously”.

In a letter to parents that was issued on February 3, Craigavon Senior High School said it is aware of a video circulating on social media.

Signed by school principal RM Harkness, the letter goes on to say the PSNI has been informed.

Ms Harkness sought to "reassure" parents that "all students involved" have been dealt with in line with school policies.

The letter added: “As a school we take any form of violence seriously, we do not condone incidents like this in any form.

“If you would like to discuss this further, please do not hesitate to contact the school.”

Police said they are investigating a report that “a teenage girl was assaulted in the Lurgan Road area of Portadown” on January 26.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “We are also aware that footage of the incident is circulating on social media.

“We would request that this is not shared as enquiries are ongoing.”

Commenting on social media, one person said the footage of girls punching and kicking each other around the head had left them feeling “sick and emotional”.

The individual worried that this could have long-term mental health implications for those involved.

“Everyone knows the difference between good and bad and no excuse should be acceptable for the footage I seen,” the person added.

The school is non-denominational and co-educational with a pupil population of around 600 located on two campuses - Lurgan and Portadown.

Both campuses share facilities with Southern Regional College and its curriculum offer is said to be enriched through offering a number of vocational courses delivered by SRC staff.