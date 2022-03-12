PSNI probes claim cop made offensive remarks after football match marred by brawl

The PSNI has said it is “reviewing the circumstances of a misconduct investigation” in relation to allegations that a serving police officer made offensive remarks at a Northern Amateur Football League game.

The match, on January 22 between Shorts FC and St Oliver Plunkett FC, was abandoned in injury time after a violent brawl broke out on the pitch between the east and west Belfast teams.

The incident further resulted in a St Oliver Plunkett player being reportedly hospitalised after he was kicked in the head.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the Police Ombudsman said it “received a complaint about comments allegedly made by a police officer after the game”.

“We were also advised that there were no witnesses to or recordings of the alleged comments,” said the Ombudsman spokesperson.

“With the complainant’s agreement, we asked the PSNI to appoint a senior officer to discuss the matter with him as part of an informal resolution process.

“The complainant subsequently advised that he considered the matter to have been successfully resolved through this process.”

However, the PSNI said its Professional Standards Department is working on its own misconduct investigation in relation to the officer in question.

“As this investigation is currently ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland expects its staff to behave professionally, ethically and with the utmost integrity at all times, and in accordance with the standards required within the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Code of Ethics.

“Any officer in breach of these standards can expect to be subject to appropriate disciplinary processes.”

Terry Pateman, NAFL Chair, said the violent outbreak in the final minutes of the game was referred to the Irish Football Association (IFA) Disciplinary Committee who issued sanctions against Shorts members and decided that Shorts FC were responsible for the match being abandoned.

As per the IFA’s disciplinary measures, Shorts manager John Johnston has received a six-week ban, player Christopher Devlin has received a seven-game ban, and five other players have been given bans ranging from one to three matches for aggressive and violent behaviour, or for receiving a second caution in the same match. Gary Dunlop from St Oliver Plunkett also was given a one-match ban for a fifth caution, followed by a further three-match ban for violent conduct, according to the IFA’s online January suspension list.

It has been reported that the Shorts club additionally will have to pay a £1,400 fine. An IFA spokesperson added: “The club itself, its manager, a club official and a player, have all been charged with misconduct with fines exceeding £1,000 in total.”

“As per the rules of the NAFL the League Management Committee will now consider the matter,” Mr Pateman of the NAFL added.

The PSNI also said that police received the report of an ongoing fight in the area at around 3.50pm on Saturday, January 22.

“Officers attended the area a short time later and spoke to staff at the club and no complaints or issues were raised,” said a spokesperson.

Shorts FC said it “deeply regrets the footballing incident” which occurred at their home stadium of Aircraft Park on the Holywood Road.

It added that “due to internal and external disciplinary procedures the club cannot make any further comment at this time”.

St Oliver Plunkett FC were also contacted for comment.