PSNI probes dissident wreath-laying event for Covid breaches

The Saoradh event in Newry at the weekend

The PSNI has said it will investigate any breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at a Saoradh wreath-laying commemoration at the weekend.

It comes after the dissident republican group claimed "numerous armoured Crown Force vehicles" surrounded the ceremony at a cemetery in Newry on Easter Saturday and "kept those in attendance under constant surveillance".

The group also said its members were visited by "heavily armed" police in the days leading up to the annual event.

Saoradh's Stephen Murney said: "Prior to the event, threatening letters were delivered to party members' homes regarding parades legislation, even though no procession or parades were organised.

"The day before the distribution of these letters Saoradh publicly announced on social media that they had changed the format of their event to a simple wreath-laying ceremony.

"Wreaths were laid on behalf of Saoradh, IRPWA and eistigi Republican Youth before proceedings were brought to an end.

"As Saoradh members, including young children, made their way home they again found themselves subjected to harassment by being stopped by aggressive patrols of British militiamen.

"Despite such acts of provocation and intimidation, the republican movement ensured that Ireland's dead were honoured with dignity."

The PSNI said yesterday: "Police had an evidence gathering operation in place during an event in the area of St Mary's Cemetery in Newry on Saturday, 3rd April.

"Evidence gathered will be reviewed and any breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations or other legislation will be addressed by way of fixed penalty notice or by report to the Public Prosecution Service as appropriate."

Saturday's event took place two weeks before the second anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee.

Saoradh is regarded as the political wing of the New IRA, which was behind the killing of the journalist during rioting in Derry in April 2019.

The 29-year-old was fatally shot as she observed the street disorder in the city's Creggan area.