PSNI probes link between two cash-in-transit robberies

Police at the scene of a cash van robbery at a shop on the Glen Road

"Reckless criminals" have been blamed after two cash-in-transit vans were robbed at knifepoint in west Belfast.

Detectives are investigating a link between the two raids.

The first was reported shortly after 10.10am on Saturday when a man, armed with a knife, threatened a cash-in-transit employee outside the Asda supermarket on Kennedy Way.

He fled with a cash box, which he dropped a short distance away, before making off in a white Peugeot 208 believed to have been driven by an accomplice. A short time later another cash-in-transit employee was approached by a man with a knife and threatened outside on a shop on the Glen Road.

He made off down the Glen Road towards the Monagh Bypass with a cash box in a white Peugeot 208.

The PSNI said: "We are investigating a link between these incidents and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident or anyone who saw a white Peugeot car being driven erratically in the area this morning to call detectives on 101 quoting reference 604 or 608 11/04/20."

Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin said it was "a direct attack on the community of west Belfast".

He appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

"Those responsible for this reckless and criminal act must get off the backs of our community," he said.

"As a result of this incident, the local shop has had to close due to staff being shaken up.

"The community has lost access to an amenity.

"The owner of this shop and the staff have been invaluable to the community response in west Belfast and I offer them my absolute support.

"This is a time of a public health emergency, our front line services are working tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of citizens. They should not be distracted by the activities of mindless thugs."