PSNI probes near miss crash at Tyrone petrol station

An image from CCTV footage shows the incident at the petrol station

Police are investigating a collision at a petrol station in Co Tyrone in which several people escaped injury.

CCTV footage of the weekend incident has been widely shared on social media.

A 40-second video shows a male driver filling up his silver Vauxhall Vectra at a filling station on the Cavanakeeran Road in Pomeroy on Saturday afternoon. Seconds later his car is then shunted forward after being hit by another dark coloured Seat vehicle from the rear as it veered into the premises before crashing into a wall.

The driver of the Vectra and a silver Volkswagen Polo, which was attempting to turn right into the petrol station at the time, both had a lucky escape during the incident.

A young male pedestrian, who can be seen crossing the garage forecourt just moments before the incident, also escaped injury.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said yesterday: "Police in Mid Ulster received reports of a collision at a filling station on the Cavanakeeran Road on Saturday, November 7.

"At around 4.35pm, it was reported that a vehicle had collided with another car and the wall of the premises.

"No injuries were reported."