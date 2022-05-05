PSNI probing aggravated burglary in Co Antrim village of Parkgate

The PSNI said: “Our officers are working with the council dog warden in relation to this incident."

Two men armed with a knife and a machete have carried out an aggravated burglary in the Co Antrim village of Parkgate.

Police said the incident happened in the Main Street area around 3.25pm on Wednesday.

They said the men entered a property in the area and stole the owners phone and bank card.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “It’s also believed that the suspects were wearing gloves, and travelling in a dark coloured hatchback-type vehicle.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has any information which can assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1183 of 04/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”